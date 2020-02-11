Woman dies following adjustable gastric band surgery



A 43-year-old woman died on Tuesday after going through adjustable gastric band surgery at Hadassah Medical Center two weeks ago, Maariv reported.

The cause of death given were complications following the medical procedure.





The hospital reported that they are offering the family aid during this difficult time and that hundreds of such operations are carried out every year with “one of the lowest rates of complications in the country.”

In such operations, a lap-band is placed around the upper stomach which constricts it. Leading patients to consume less food and reduce their weight in a slow, two year process.



The surgery is usually performed with people who suffer from extreme obesity as a last resort.

