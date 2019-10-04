Woman found dead in suspected murder near Jerusalem

Michal Selah, 32, was found murdered on Thursday in her apartment in the town of Motza near Jerusalem, according to Maariv.



Selah's spouse is currently in custody as a suspect in the murder and police have requested that his arrest be extended. He was found in the apartment with stab marks as well. An initial investigation showed that he killed his wife and then attempted to kill himself.

A Magen David Adom team that arrived at the apartment declared Selah's death and transferred her spouse to the hospital in serious condition.The police were alerted about the incident after the suspect knocked on a neighbor's door and asked them to take care of his house. The neighbor noticed the stab marks and blood on his body and quickly notified the police.A large group of police that arrived to the scene found Selah's body and her spouse sprawled semi-conscious on the floor, according to Maariv."The fight against violence towards women, a phenomenon that has become, to our sorrow, a plague, has to receive a budget and gear up education, prevention, location and accessibility of services," stated the Israel Union of Social Workers on Friday. "Last year, the government presented a national plan to eradicate violence against women, but the authorities continue to fail in protecting them and us. It's time to place an end to idle promises and to establish a special national framework to deal with violence in families."

