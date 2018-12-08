Woman, infant killed in car crash in southern Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A woman in her thirties and a one-year-old infant were killed when a car overturned Friday night on Highway 6, near the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat. Three others were injured in the crash, one of whom was a young man in serious condition.



The woman's death was confirmed at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics. The infant was transferred by IDF helicopter to Saroka hospital, where the baby's death was confirmed. A man in his 20's in serious condition, unconscious and suffering from a head injury was evacuated with the infant, as was a man in his 40's in moderate condition, conscious, and suffering from a head injury. An 18-year-old victim in moderate condition and conscious was taken by MDA ambulance to Saroka hospital after having been trapped in her vehicle. Police forces arrived at the scene of the crash.





Accident investigators have begun their work determining the cause of the crash and gathering evidence at the scene, police said. Initial details indicate that a private car, carrying five passengers including the driver, was traveling north. At a certain point, for a reason that investigators will determine, the vehicle swerved and overturned in the area dividing the northbound and southbound lanes, before finally stopping in the southbound lanes of Highway 6."We arrived at the scene of a very serious crash," MDA paramedic Dov Ben Ishai said. "The road was slippery and the area was dark. We saw a vehicle overturned and four injured nearby. A woman in her 30's was unconscious with very serious injuries. We examined her and found that she had no signs of life and we were forced to confirm her death. The one-year-old infant was unconscious, not breathing and did not have a pulse, with very serious injuries. We undertook lifesaving measures and put her on a military helicopter that had landed nearby.""A man in his 20's was on the ground, confused, and with a head injury," Ben Ishai continued. "We treated him and after anesthetizing him put him and a second man in his 40's, who was fully conscious and suffering from a head injury, on the helicopter. They were taken to Saroka. An 18-year-old woman was rescued from the vehicle. She was fully conscious and, after receiving first aid, we evacuated her to the hospital in moderate, stable condition."Samuel Thrope translated this report from Maariv.

