The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Women fintech leaders strive for gender neutrality

Bringing the fourth annual Fintech Week Tel Aviv conference to a close on Wednesday, leading female officials from Israel's fintech scene called for greater gender neutrality in the industry.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 17:42
From left: Ilanit Madmoni, head of Bank of Israel innovation unit; Rahav Shalom-Revivo, FinTech and Cyber Innovations manager at the Finance Ministry; Meital Raviv, head of Fintech & Innovation at KPMG Israel; and Justine Zwerling, head of Primary Markets Israel at London Stock Exchange Group. (photo credit: DIANA RUBINSTEIN)
From left: Ilanit Madmoni, head of Bank of Israel innovation unit; Rahav Shalom-Revivo, FinTech and Cyber Innovations manager at the Finance Ministry; Meital Raviv, head of Fintech & Innovation at KPMG Israel; and Justine Zwerling, head of Primary Markets Israel at London Stock Exchange Group.
(photo credit: DIANA RUBINSTEIN)
Similar to much of the Western world, women remain significantly underrepresented in Israel’s key engine of economic growth: the hi-tech sector.
Just 8% of Israeli start-ups are led by women, according to the Israel Innovation Authority. Moreover, women comprise only 23% of core tech professions, including software engineers, and only 16% of hi-tech management.
Bringing the fourth annual Fintech Week Tel Aviv conference to a close on Wednesday, leading female officials from Israel’s fintech scene called for greater gender neutrality in the industry.
“The promotion of women is of great importance to me,” said Rahav Shalom-Revivo, FinTech and Cyber Innovations Manager at the Ministry of Finance. “I don’t like when we speak about female empowerment, I don’t like when we come from the old feminism angle, coming from being an underdog. We’re strong and we’ll help other women become strong as well, until we have gender neutrality.”
For Shalom-Revivo, the empowerment of women is not about aspiring to an equal share of male and female workers. Rather, gender neutrality is about “having every role occupied by the right person, whether male or female.”
Seeking to support and share knowledge, Shalom-Revivo co-created the Fintech Ladies IL community, which empowers women to advance their careers in the fintech industry. The community counts almost 400 members to date.
“We started adding only women to the community, but is clear that changes in diversity can, and will, only be created together with everyone. Men are very welcome to join,” she said.
The three-day conference, held at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Barclays’s Rise Tel Aviv hub, brought together leaders from the international fintech industry and financial services to explore ways of working together and to tackle the challenges likely to be at the forefront of the industry in the coming years.
“We need to put the absence of women in the fintech industry in focus. The next generation, or the following one, will understand that should be no differences here,” said Meital Raviv, head of Fintech & Innovation at KPMG in Israel. “It should be very natural for women to work in the same places, with same salaries. This is the change that we are looking for and not just focusing on women in the top positions.”
In addition to the importance of striving for gender neutrality, a recent study by leading American consultancy firm McKinsey found a correlation between diversity and improved company performance. Based on the evaluation of over 1,000 companies in 12 countries, businesses in the top-quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 21% more likely to outperform on profitability and 27% more likely to have superior value creation.


Tags Israel feminism innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Supreme injustice in Israel's elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by