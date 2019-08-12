Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Woodstock heads to Jerusalem

Capital to host two-day 50th anniversary Woodstock festival

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 12, 2019 10:40
1 minute read.
The Elevators will appear at the Community Woodstock Festival in Jerusalem this month

The Elevators will appear at the Community Woodstock Festival in Jerusalem this month. (photo credit: Courtesy)

The attempt to stage a 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival in New York may have proven to be a bust, but Jerusalem will be hosting its own Community Woodstock Festival to mark the 1969 watershed three days of peace, love and music.

The two-day, smoke and alcohol-free event will take place on August 29 and 30 at the The Silo, near the First Station, and feature Grateful Dead tribute band The Elevators, Tamar and Natanel performing Simon and Garfunkel, Yitzhok Meir Malek taking on Bob Dylan and David Gindis offering up a Creedence Clearwater Revival set.

According to festival organizer Tracey Shipley, who is receiving support from the Hitorerut Party, more than 20 acts will perform, including teen bands from the Sobar youth project that directs challenged teens to music.

The venue features a large open area for camping that holds up to 800 people. Following the opening night’s performances, there will be a campfire and acoustic jamming. The following morning will feature yoga, juggling and breakfast before the music resumes at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. before the onset of Shabbat.

Tickets bought in advance are NIS 40 for adults and NIS 30 for youths, NIS 50 and NIS 40 at the door. All profits will go to Sobar events and programs run by the youth division of Hitorerut. For more information, call 054-810-8918 or write to jerusalemteencounseling@gmail.com.

