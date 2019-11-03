World Sandwich Day: Israeli org calls on the public to 'give a sandwich'

World Sandwich Day is on November 3 and Israeli organization NEVET is calling on its supporters to "Give a Sandwich."



NEVET works with more than 151 schools and 46 municipalities to distribute 8,500 sandwiches on a daily basis to children in need, adding up to nearly 1.3 million breakfast sandwiches a year.

“As people around the world commemorate World Sandwich Day, we’re asking friends of Israel to realize that for these children, every day is Sandwich Day. These fresh, healthy, humble sandwiches they receive at school might be the only food they have till evening. So before you take a bite into your sandwich, please take a moment to support a child who won’t have that ability without you," said Rotem Yosef Giladi, director of NEVET.Nutrition plays a role in how students behave and in their academic success, according to a recent study in Israel. Students who received sandwiches from NEVET were 12% less likely to need drugs such as Ritalin than before. The study also noted that smoking and violence were greatly reduced when students were well-fed.“Proper nutrition isn’t just about not being hungry,” said Giladi. “It has a direct educational and social value by transforming how these students behave and relate to those around them.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });