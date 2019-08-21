World military leaders visiting Israel for security briefing

An IDF soldier at the scene of a terror attack at a bus stop near an IDF army base in Samaria. An IDF reservist soldier was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist and a civilian woman was moderately wounded in the leg from an IDF shooting. Samaria, Oct 11, 2018. (photo credit: SHLOMO MELET/TPS)

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An organization that introduces military and political leaders from around the world to Israeli military officials is hosting legal, international relations and military leaders from around the world in Israel.



The 42 participants in the Our Soldier’s Speak mission to Israel have spent 10 days being briefed on Israel’s security challenges by members of Israel’s Knesset and Supreme Court, leaders from the Israeli Security Agency and National Police; active and reserve officers from the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command, Infantry, Air Force, Technology and Logistics branches; and Israeli diplomats.

The delegation includes participants from the U.S. Special Forces, military intelligence and Coast Guard; congressional staffers; senate legal clerks; commanders from the Swiss Armed Forces, a lecturer from the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda; a legal advisor to the International Committee of the Red Cross; and an advocate to the High Court of Tanzania.They visited centers of coexistence between Jews and Arabs. The also were briefed with a status report on the Palestinian Authority and Hamas and an analysis of the Gaza border riots and the laws of armed conflict. They also were briefed on Lone Wolf Terror activity.The group’s mission statement says it is “working to combat ignorance about Israel to people around the world.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });