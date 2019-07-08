World's brightest young physics brains aim for glory in Tel Aviv

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Almost 400 of the world's brightest young scientific brains from 78 countries landed in Tel Aviv this week as the 50th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) officially got underway on Sunday.



IPhO, an annual celebration of academic excellence, is the world's leading physics competition for high school students and is currently taking place in Israel for the first time since its establishment in 1967.

The young contestants, who won national Olympiads in their respective countries, will be given five hours on Tuesday to tackle three theoretical problems and a further five hours on Thursday to solve two experimental problems. The questions were developed over almost two years and are all within the academic limits of the students' high school syllabus.The international event is organized and supported by the Education Ministry, with Tel Aviv University's School of Physics and Astronomy responsible for its academic program.In-between examinations, the young physics enthusiasts will tour the country - from the Dead Sea in the South to hiking in national parks in the North."Every child wants to excel in something and that's the motor force behind the Olympiad," Prof. Alexander Palevski, chair of the contest's academic committee and professor at Tel Aviv University, told The Jerusalem Post."They want to participate and win competitions, but the Olympiad also serves a very important purpose. It popularizes sciences and Physics is the 'queen' of sciences. An international event receiving so much attention influences many young students."Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to students that excel, with almost half of the participants likely to be awarded a medal.The winners, including an absolute winner, will be announced on Sunday. In 2018, China's Yang Tianhua took the top spot at the event in Lisbon, Portugal."It took us almost two years to pose the right questions. On one hand, the problem has to be realistically challenging but, on the another hand, the problem has to be solvable within the high school syllabus," said Palevski."Those not winning a gold medal are truly outstanding people, even if not everyone becomes a great physician in the future."Last month, a group of 20 pro-BDS scientists - including former Hebrew University professor Emmanuel Dror Farjoun - wrote an open letter to IPhO organizers calling for the Tel Aviv contest to be called off over human rights concerns.Palevski said, however, that organizers were unanimous in their rejection of the calls to cancel the Olympiad."The best approach was to just completely ignore the letter, and we had the full support of the entire international board," said Palevski. "Nobody cancelled their attendance or put the idea of cancelling the event to a vote. Everybody rejected it."

