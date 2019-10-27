World’s top investors meet in TA for SOHN panel

The annual SOHN global investment conference, one of the world’s most prestigious investment meetings, was held last week at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, with more than 250 capital market investors in attendance.



The conference, instituted in 1995 by the SOHN Foundation, has been held for 20 years in major cities worldwide – including New York, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong. The Israeli conference was held for the fifth consecutive year. All proceeds were donated to the Israel Rett Syndrome Association, “Silent Angels,” a nonprofit organization that supports research to find a cure for girls with Rett Syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that is discovered in the first two years of life.

“Silent Angels” was founded by Shmulik Zysman, former Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball player and founder of the international law firm ZAG/Sullivan.“Sohn Investment Conferences create a unique combination of being an international prestigious event while giving back to the community,” said Zysman. “The conference participants receive a rare opportunity to hear a new investment idea, not yet released to the public, from each one of the renowned speakers from around the globe, while at the same time, donating to an important cause – the ‘Silent Angels’ Association – in support of research to finding a cure for girls with Rett Syndrome.”

