YU focusing on being the bridge between Diaspora Jewry and Israel

“The Jewish world is at its strongest point when it’s one.”This is why Yeshiva University’s president Rabbi Ari Berman puts a strong emphasis on building and growing ties with Israel. Berman, who sat down with The Jerusalem Post this week, said that he sees YU “as a bridge, or what I call the YU superhighway,... between Diaspora Jewry and Israel.”“It’s a crucial connector and Israel is in everything that we think about, it’s not separate from Yeshiva University, it is Yeshiva University,” he said.Berman explained that during their studies, YU students spend one year of their studying in Israel at Yeshivot and Seminaries.“Now we have increased partnerships with Israeli universities and Israeli institutions, we have a memorandum of understanding with Israeli universities like Hebrew U and Bar Ilan, the Technion [in Haifa], and we opened up an international program at Ben-Gurion University [of the Negev’s] Medical School.”Berman also highlighted that they also “bring Israeli ingenuity to America,” and have recently opened an innovation lab “that features Israeli start-ups.”The innovation lab was established in May in partnership with Yissum, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s technology transfer company.He explained that the start-ups come in “and utilize the skill sets of the students” at YU “and the students get clinical work in building start-ups.”YU alumni have also put together a new venture capital fund, called MAC Ventures, LLC, early-stage technology fund that is associated with, but separate from, Yeshiva University.“It looks for start-ups featuring not just YU start-ups but also Israeli start-ups,” Berman stressed.For Berman, visiting professors from Israel who come to YU, “is also a great source of connection,” adding that they are constantly looking “to reinforce the bridge that YU uniquely serves as the premier Jewish higher educational institute that is firmly and ardently Zionist.”Asked about what the future holds when it comes to growing the YU-Israel ties, Berman said that “there is a lot in motion… this is a constant - looking for partnerships is certainly one of the reasons I’m here [in Israel].”Part of his reason for visiting Israel is to celebrate the completion of the seven-year Talmud cycle, which Berman explained is an important event in the Jewish world. “It marks the centrality of Torah and study, and in this world, in 2020, 70 odd years from the founding of the state [of Israel], it is only appropriate to celebrate it Jerusalem, the Holy City, which is the center of the Jewish world,” he said.Discussing the issue of antisemitism and the divergence of Jewish students from their connection to Zionism and Israel, Berman said that their are “twin concerns.“On the one hand is assimilation, moving away from the national identity of feeling part of the Jewish people, and antisemitism on the other,” he explained. “What we do is we bring our prime Jewish values out into the world and we educate our students to be the leaders in the world of tomorrow.“Yeshiva University students are educated now and have the skill set and inspiration to take leadership roles in addressing these challenges,” he said.For example, Berman pointed out that a lot of Yeshiva University students are the councilors on the Birthright program buses.“I think it was last year, when I was at a Birthright dinner and someone asked why I was there, ‘your students aren’t participants on Birthright buses, they spend at least a year studying in Israel,’ so I said, ‘yes that’s true, we’re not the participants on the bus but who do you think are the councilors on the bus?’” Berman added, “Who are the people that can best speak to American college students and also Israelis and be that bridge, who are the students that have the three core characteristics, who are firmly rooted in their Jewish identity, who are ardently Zionist and pro-Israel, and who are cultural conversant and successful in the broader world?“These are Yeshiva University students,” he stressed. “If you fast forward 20 or 30 years from now, we’re the leaders of the Jewish community of the future.“Who’s going to be the bridge that’s going to be able to strengthen the ties and see the Jewish people as one? It’s YU students” he said. On the antisemitism front, Berman told the Post that they are fighting the scourge in a number of ways, especially in the online sphere where it’s seen a high rise.“We’ve opened recently a Masters [degree] in data analytics and a Master in Cyber-security,” he said. “We’re going to now give the students projects that deal with antisemitism.“So our students are now thinking proactively about what they can do,” he said. Berman stressed that “the Jewish community are one people and we establish that as the message in the battle against antisemitism.”On the flip side, he said that to forge and strengthen partnerships with the broader world and society is extremely important.“In the past couple of years, we’ve had the archbishop of Paris along with a cohort of French priests come to YU to meet with our Roshei Yeshiva, visit the Beit Midrash and see how we’re translating the Mesorah (Jewish religious tradition), we’ve had a group of Muslim leaders from across the country come meet us, and we’ve had the chaplains from the US military,” he continued. “So we bring our students into these conversations, we want them to be educated… to strengthen our ties with the different worlds is a crucial vehicle in thinking about antisemitism - it’s not just fighting the scourge, but it's also forging the partnerships.“If antisemitism stays a Jewish problem, it will remain a Jewish problem,” he stressed.