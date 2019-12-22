Ya’alon, Barkat to highlight Diamond Exchange meeting in January

The Israeli Diamond Exchange’s senior executives recently hosted senior executives of the Israeli economy in a conference on investment and real estate.Approximately 350 senior investment and real estate executives arrived, including: attorney Pinchas Rubin, head of Gornitzky & Co., entrepreneur Herzl Habas, Shaul Lotan, owner of Meshulam Levinstein Properties, accountants Sharon Shulman, Yohanan Gev and attorney Hila Shimon.Diamond Exchange President Yoram Dvash revealed to the guests that the mid-January 70th Economic Meeting of the Diamond Exchange will be held in the presence of Moshe Ya’alon and Nir Barkat. It was also announced that International World Diamond Week will take place in February in Israel.