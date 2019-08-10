Ya’alon: Likud members understand by now Netanyahu is a burden

Blue and White politician Moshe Ya’alon said on Channel 12 Friday night that “some members of the Likud understand that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is not an asset but a burden.”

Ya’alon expressed confidence that IDF forces will find the killers of Dvir Sorek. He expressed his deep admiration to the victim's family for their decision to donate his organs to save the lives of others. 19-year-old Sorek was found dead on Thursday morning; the search for his killers is still ongoing.



“We all say in a clear voice,” he said, “we will not enter a coalition led by Netanyahu. We will call the Likud, and if they will come [and join us] they will come.”



He also said that loyalty pledges such as the one recently released by Likud remind him of North Korea. Noting that Hamas also elects its leaders in democratic elections, he commented that elections on their own aren’t enough to ensure democracy.



We all worked with the man,” he said: “we experienced it.”

The former IDF chief of staff argued that he and the other party leaders are not motivated by blind hatred of Netanyahu but by how they witness “the country going off the rails.” “We all worked with the man,” he said: “we experienced it.”

Ya’alon and Benny Gantz were IDF chiefs under Netanyahu, and Yair Lapid served as a Finance Minister under the prime minister until he was fired in 2014.

