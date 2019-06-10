Ya'alon compares Netanyahu to Hamas: They were also elected democratically

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Blue and White MK Moshe Bogie Ya'alon attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview the Knesset Channel on Monday, comparing his election to Hamas's.



"So in the Likud they elect in democratic elections, Hamas was also elected in democratic elections, but after they behave with fear-mongering against MKs," Ya'alon said.

"How did such a balance of fear come about, that resembles a dictocracy more than a democracy?" he added.The former Netanyhau associate said he wasn't attacking the whole party and that many members of the Likud understand that there is a problem, but that they didn't have the courage to do something about it.Ya'alon also said that there is no way that Blue and White would sit in a government under Netanyahu. "Its not a personal issue, it's a question of Bibism," he said, adding that "it has become very dangerous to the future of the country in terms of democracy. It turned into worship of one individual."The former defense minister said that Netanyahu had some achievements to show for himself, but that it has turned into a 'democtatorship' in which everything happening in the political arena was geared towards Netanyahu's interests."This is the threat and we have to deal with it."In response, Likud claimed Ya'alon "lost it a long time ago" and said that it is "shameful" to compare Likud and Hamas, further claiming it is "incitement" again roughly one million Israelis who voted for the Prime Minister in the last election round. .

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



