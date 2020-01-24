The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yad Vashem, Facebook partner to commemorate Holocaust victims

Seeking to further widen the impact of the project, the IRemember Wall is now available in English, Hebrew, French, Spanish, German and Russian.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 24, 2020 16:53
Yad Vashem's online "IRemember Wall" (photo credit: YAD VASHEM)
Yad Vashem's online "IRemember Wall"
(photo credit: YAD VASHEM)
Yad Vashem has partnered with Facebook to remember victims of the Holocaust via the "IRemember Wall," an online commemorative project connecting members of the public with adults and children murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
The project, marking the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, randomly links participants with one of the names found in Yad Vashem's database of four-and-a-half of the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. After being matched, the names appear together on Yad Vashem's IRemember Wall, now available in six languages.
For a second consecutive year, social media giant Facebook says it will use its platform to extend the outreach of the project and encourage global awareness of the Holocaust. In 2019, the partnership enabled Yad Vashem to reach some 700,000 Facebook users in 149 countries.
"I had the great privilege of visiting Yad Vashem in August and it was a moment I will never forget," said Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg. "I am so grateful for all that Yad Vashem does to honor the victims of the Holocaust – including this incredible IRemember Wall project. Facebook is honored to be a part of the project and help tell the story of the millions of women, men, and children murdered by the Nazis and those who were complicit in their murder. They deserve to be remembered so this never happens again."
After matching with a Holocaust victim's name on the IRemember Wall, users are able to add additional names and personal stories of victims from the Yad Vashem database to the wall. Users can share information about the individual with their wider networks on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.
Seeking to further widen the impact of the project, the IRemember Wall is now available in English, Hebrew, French, Spanish, German and Russian.
"This project will create a meaningful opportunity for people all over the world to remember the victims of the Holocaust in their own language," said Iris Rosenberg, director of Yad Vashem's communications division. 
"By partnering together with Facebook International, we are able to reach a wider international audience, which is crucial in keeping the memory of the Jewish victims alive and the meanings of the Holocaust relevant to the challenges of today’s reality," Rosenberg said.
In 2005, marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the United Nations General Assembly voted to designate January 27 as an annual international day of commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.


Tags Facebook Yad Vashem twitter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Holocaust remembrance beyond the photo opportunity By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Do not annex the Jordan Valley By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gantz's stammering stance and Netanyahu's mudslinging By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by