Yad Vashem launching testimonial channel for Holocaust survivors

Yad Vashem, in partnership with Cellcom TV, will be launching a testimonial television channel for Holocaust survivors on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, April 20.The channel will run for 48 hours alone and will broadcast the personal stories of numerous survivors who chose to expose themselves throughout the years and were documented sharing their tales. It is common in Israel that, ahead of and during Holocaust Memorial Day, the numerous news channels broadcast survivors and their families telling their stories. A common Israeli worry is that, with the disappearance of the generation of Jews that survived the Holocaust, their stories will be forgotten and another disaster could occur. It is therein vital to preserve the memories of as many survivors as possible.One of the Holocaust survivors who will be broadcast on the temporary channel is Chaya Gutman, nee Erlich, who was born in 1926 in Czechoslovakia. She will be telling of her time as a prisoner in Auschwitz and Gross-Rosen concentration camps, as well as other camps, up until her release.Professor Shaul Pavela Ladeni will also be telling his families' story throughout World War II in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, where he was born in 1936. He tells of their transfer to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp while he was hidden in a monastery.Jean Kletsch Zion, who was born in Sloniki in 1922, will also be telling the story of her Greek family and how they were hidden during the war until she managed to sneak over the Turkish border to safety.Many other Holocaust survivors will be telling their tales throughout the two days on the channel. In addition, Yad Vashem has launched a campaign, asking Holocaust survivors and their families to send them any letters or photographs from the time of World War II to broaden their archives.