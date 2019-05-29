Yahadut Hatorah: We will support Netanyahu also after new elections

Israel's Deputy Health Minister, Yaakov Litzman (C) from United Torah Judaism party attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem September 13, 2017..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The ultra-Orthodox party Yahadut Hatorah (United Torah Judaism) announced that it would recommend President Reuven Rivlin to appoint Benjamin Netanyahu as the new prime minister even after new elections.
In a letter that will be published in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) newspapers on Wednesday, the party leaders also announced that the two factions that make up the list - Agudath Israel and Degel Hatorah – will run again together, maintaining the current agreement.
"We are talking about elections that are completely unnecessary," wrote Deputy Minister of Health Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, and Chairman of Finance Committee Rabbi Moshe Gafni.
They added that the agreement between Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah that brought Yahadaut Hatorah to success in the last election will be maintained "also if we are forced to go back to the polls due to Avigdor Lieberman's obstinacy and his political motives against Prime Minister Netanyahu, and due to his cynical use of the so-called conscription bill."
Yahadut Hatorah counts eight seats in the current Knesset.
The five mandates that Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu won are crucial to allow Benjamin Netanyahu to put together the 65-mandate coalition that the appointed prime minister is expected to form.
However, Liberman maintains that they will not join the government if the conscription bill is not passed in the current form. The haredi parties oppose his request.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>