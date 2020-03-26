Yair Lapid: This isn’t a unity government, it’s a Netanyahu government

The Blue and White Party that served as the alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the March 2 election, broke up on Thursday after party head Benny Gantz decided to enter Netanyahu's government.Following Gantz's election as Knesset speaker and the splitting up of the Blue and White Party, Yair Lapid gave a statement, saying that, "What’s being formed today isn’t a unity government. It’s another Netanyahu government." Lapid also called Gantz's move to "crawl into Netanyahu’s government," a "disappointing decision."Commenting on the original ideas behind the party, Lapid said: "We formed Blue and White to offer an alternative to the Israeli people. A decent, honest, values-driven centrist party. The election results proved that Israel needed that alternative like we need air to breathe.""We will support any decision that will help the healthcare system. Help put the economy back on track. We’ll keep a watchful eye on this government. We have plans. We have experience. We have a national responsibility. As always, we’ll work for the nation of Israel and the people of Israel," Lapid added.The three parties that made up Blue and White - Gantz's Israel Resilience, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and Moshe Ya'alon's Telem - all went in different directions. Israel Resilience is joining the government, Lapid will head the opposition and Telem will split up, with Ya'alon on the outside and MKs Tzvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel in.