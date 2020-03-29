Yair Lapid faces rebellion inside Yesh Atid

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid faced the first rebellion inside his party on Sunday morning since Blue and White split on Thursday.MK Pnina Tamano-Shata told The Jerusalem Post that she wanted to join the Israel Resilience Party of Benny Gantz, which is set to finalize a deal to enter the coalition on Sunday after Gantz met all night with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Tamano-Shata said in private conversations that she thought Lapid was "gravely mistaken" in remaining in the opposition and that Gantz was right to join the government."The public's interest is a unity government," said Tamano-Shata, who met with Lapid on Saturday and told him her decision.Source in Yesh Atid called Tamano-Shata's move very disappointing but said no other MK from the party would be defecting."She’s abandoned all those who worked with her and fought with her for years," a source close to Lapid said. "We didn’t come to politics for jobs. We came to work for the citizens of Israel."But Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan welcomed his fellow immigrant from Ethiopia and said he looked forward to working with her in the coalition. Gantz faced his first rebellion from among the MKs inside Israel Resilience on Friday, when Gadeer Mreeh, the first Druze woman in the Knesset, announced she would not join a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Mocking a statement Gantz had made about the test of leadership, she wrote: “A leader does not betray his principles and voters. I came to politics to replace the racist, divisive government that passed the Nation-State Law and not to join it!”She vowed that she “will not sit for a day under the indicted [prime minister.]” Gantz visited her home in an effort to persuade her to join the coalition, agreeing to have the coalition agreement support the repeal of the Kaminitz law that was seen as discriminating against minorities.Other dovish MKs in the Resilience Party, including Alon Schuster, wrote on social media on Friday that they would enter the coalition, because of the coronavirus. The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee will host a battle between the parties that made up Blue and White in what is expected to be a stormy meeting on Sunday.Lapid’s Yesh Atid and MK Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem hope to keep the Blue and White name, because they control a majority of the 33 MKs that the united party won in the March 2 election. But two MKs from Telem want to jump ship to Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party.More fights among MKs who ran in Blue and White are expected this week, when votes on pro- and anti-Netanyahu bills are raised in the Knesset.