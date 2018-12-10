Yair Netanyahu censured by judge for using foul language in court hearing

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, testified in court on Monday and was censured by the judge for using foul language.

Netanyahu appeared in court to testify in a NIS 140,000 libel suit he filed last year against Abie Binyamin, a social activist, who posted on Facebook that the prime minister had asked the Mossad to issue his son a passport under a different name so he could hide money overseas.



At a preliminary hearing in June, Binyamin apologized for the post and admitted that it was false. Yair Netanyahu claimed at the time that it was not a complete apology.



During his testimony on Monday, Netanyahu was questioned by Binyamin’s attorney Gonen Ben Yitzhak. Before entering the courtroom, Netanyahu was accosted by some of Binyamin’s supporters who yelled at him and his lawyer.



Ben-Yitzhak quizzed Netanyahu about the name on his passport and whether he ever had a diplomatic passport, which he said he did eight years ago when he joined his father on a trip to New York. Now, he said, he uses a regular passport.



Ben-Yitzhak: “What bothered you with this specific post?”



Netanyahu: “If I leave here and say you raped a four-year-old girl, would you not be upset?” I have never been to Panama, I never had a passport under a pseudonym and I don’t recall ever evading taxes. I sue only when it crosses a certain line, otherwise I’d be suing a lot.”



Ben-Yitzhak: “If someone calls you in a post: A shithead?”



Netanyahu: “I don’t sue over opinions. Just facts.”



Ben-Yitzhak: “If someone said you sleep around?”



Netanyahu: “They wrote that I am a pussycat. F**k them!”



Judge: “Watch your language.”



Netanyahu: “Abbie Binyamin is human scum”



Judge: “Please watch your language.”



Ben-Yitzchak: “Why are you suing Abbie Binyamin?”



Netanyahu: “To make an example out of him.” I say again, I am disturbed by what happened to me when I entered the court and am afraid of what will happen to me when I leave. A man threatened to beat me up.”



Judge: “You have security.”



Netanyahu: “I am upset since I know what will happen when I leave.” Turning to Binaymin, he continued: “Tell them to leave!”



The hearing ended and the sides were instructed by the judge to submit written statements within 30 days.







Translated from Maariv

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



