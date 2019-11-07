Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yisrael Beytenu: Blue and White holding secret meetings with haredi parties - report

Blue and White attempt to negotiate once more with Yisrael Beytenu as the government formation deadline nears.

By
November 7, 2019 18:13
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz meets with Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)

The Blue and White party and Yisrael Beytenu party concluded another session of negotiations on Thursday evening, agreeing to raise several benefits for the disabled and elderly sectors, respectively, but did not reach any agreements on conflicts regarding religion and state, according to sources within Yisrael Beytenu who spoke to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.

The teams reached a consensus that in the budget of the upcoming government, the minimum income for the elderly will be raised to 70% of the minimum wage.

They additionally agreed that the raise of disability benefits would go through and would not be violated. The raise in wage will be rooted in the basis of the coming budget.

However, sources within Yisrael Beytenu told Maariv that they suspect Blue and White of secretly negotiating with the haredi parties.

The first meeting between the parties was a little over a week prior as Blue and White attempt to form the next government before their November 20 deadline.

A follow-up meeting will be held in the coming days.


