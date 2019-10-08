Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yom Kippur candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

See Yom Kippur times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 8, 2019 11:51
Shabbat candles

Shabbat candles. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Tuesday October 8, 2019

9 Tishrei, 5780

New York

Light Candles at: 6:09 p.m.

Yom Kippur Ends at: 7:07 p.m.


Los Angeles

Light Candles at: 6:09 p.m.

Yom Kippur Ends at: 7:09 p.m.


Jerusalem

Light Candles at: 5:40 p.m.

Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:50 p.m.


Tel Aviv

Light Candles at: 5.56 p.m.

Yom Kippur Ends at : 6:52 p.m.


Haifa

Light Candles at: 5:48 p.m.

Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:51 p.m.


Beersheba

Light Candles at: 5.58 p.m.

Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:52 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles at: 5:48 p.m.

Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:52 p.m.


