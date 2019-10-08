Yom Kippur candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Tuesday October 8, 2019
New York
9 Tishrei, 5780
Light Candles at: 6:09 p.m.
Yom Kippur Ends at: 7:07 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 6:09 p.m.
Yom Kippur Ends at: 7:09 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 5:40 p.m.
Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:50 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 5.56 p.m.
Yom Kippur Ends at : 6:52 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 5:48 p.m.
Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:51 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 5.58 p.m.
Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:52 p.m.Eilat
Light Candles at: 5:48 p.m.
Yom Kippur Ends at: 6:52 p.m.
