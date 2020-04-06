You can now experience a tour of the Western Wall Tunnels from your sofa

As the coronavirus lockdown moves in to its third week and regular activities are starting to wear thin, options abound online to expand our horizons far and wide - all from the comfort of our sofas. One such welcome opportunity is a personalized tour of the Western Wall Tunnels in Jerusalem, which can now be taken online. The Western Walls Heritage Foundation has creating a 360 LIVE experience for virtual tourists to explore the rich history of this remarkable landmark, offering a unique insight into the Jewish nation. The hour-long experience combines a moving 3D tour of the entire route with film clips and illustrations which bring history to life, all guided by an expert on the tunnel system. Virtual visitors can even get personalized responses to their questions as they walk along the entire route of the tunnels, visit the vast underground caverns, stand opposite the Holy of Holies and walk through a Hasmonean aqueduct, while keeping their feet perfectly dry.