Israeli backpacker travels the world for 13 years, killed in Zimbabwe

Ofer Cohen and Sylvester the cheetah, the Israeli spent 13 years seeing the world until his tragic death .
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Israeli backpacker Ofer Cohen, who traveled the world for 13 years and visited over 40 countries, died in an accident in Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe last week at the age of 33, Ynet reported.
He was "a special person who made everybody he met along the way to feel like he's his best friend," his sister Tamar Cohen Yogev told Ynet.
Cohen began to travel the world after he finished his IDF service as a medic. He traveled to Singapore, where he fell in love with traveling. Eventually, he combined his job as a sky diving instructor with traveling the world, returning to Israel only for holidays.
Writing on Facebook in early February, Cohen introduced Sylvester the cheetah, rescued as a cub. The cheetah was raised by the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust until he was attacked by a leopard and died from his injuries.
