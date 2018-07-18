Arab MK removed from Knesset for calling former Shin Bet head a murderer

Joint List MK Jamal Zahalka.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Joint List MK Jamal Zehlaka will be removed from the Knesset plenum for an entire month to punish him for calling Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Avi Dichter "a murderer of innocents," the Knesset Ethics Committee decided Wednesday.
The incident occurred July 2 in a fierce debate in the Knesset plenum over the Taylor Force Law, in which the Knesset decided to withhold the amount of funds to the Palestinian Authority that it gives as monthly stipends to terrorists and their families.
Dichter gave examples of murderers who receive some of the 1.2 billion shekels a year the PA distributes in monthly stipends that will be frozen due to the law.
Zehalka responded by accusing Dichter, who headed the Shin- Bet security service between 2000 and 2005 of being “responsible for the deaths of dozens if not hundreds of people.”
“Who is the terrorist here?” Zehalka asked the MKs in the plenum. “The one who listens to classical music, reads Kafka... and pushes a button in a plane that kills one hundred innocent people.”
Zehalka called other MKs terrorists and murderers and suggested that their salaries be taken away, rather than those of the Palestinians serving sentences in Israeli prisons.
The Ethics Committee noted other incidents in which Zehaka has made similar statements and had been sanctioned by the committee. It decided to give him a relatively harsh sentence because he is a repeat offender.
Zehalka is due to serve the sentence when the Knesset comes back from its extended summer and holiday recess on October 14 until November 13. During that time, he will only be allowed into the plenum to vote.