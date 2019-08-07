Zionist Federation of Australia supports indictment of Ya'acov Litzman

The Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) supported the decision made by the Israeli police on Tuesday to recommend the indictment of Ya'acov Litzman, leader of the United Torah Judaism, on charges of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly interfering in the extradition of alleged pedophile Malka Leifer.



Australia has requested that Israel extradite Leifer for 74 counts of child sexual abuse that she allegedly committed in Australia.

We remain hopeful and confident that this latest development will bring us closer to the extradition of Malka Leifer to Australia to face justice," Leibler concluded.



Leifer's defense claimed that she is mentally unfit to be extradited, despite Israeli courts receiving evidence to the contrary and the Police said that they found sufficient evidence to charge Litzman with trying to influence the opinion of psychiatrists appointed by his ministry in order to aid Leifer and prevent her extradition.Litzman, who belongs to the same Ultra-Orthodox sect as Leifer, has allegedly abused his position to interfere judicially on behalf of at least 10 sex offenders, including Leifer.“This is a very welcome step forward in a frustratingly long and drawn out process to achieve justice for Leifer’s victims," said ZFA President Jeremy Leibler. "It sadly also highlights the considerable evidence of attempts to unlawfully interfere with the extradition of Malka Leifer by a senior member of United Torah Judaism."The ZFA called for Litzman to step down from his office at the Health Ministry, claiming that "These are extremely serious allegations and it is simply untenable for anyone in a position of public trust and responsibility to continue in their position while under investigation for fraud and breach of trust," Leibler added.

