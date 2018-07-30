Zionist Union MK accused of sexual harassment threatens to sue party

Eitan Broshi.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Zionist Union MK Eitan Broshi's lawyer Ilan Bombach threatened Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay on Monday that if Gabbay does not retract his statements calling Broshi a sex-offender by 9 p.m. Israel time, Bombach will initiate legal proceedings against Gabbay in labor institutions and internal courts.
Bombach said that Gabbay's decision to suspend Broshi from activity in the labor party was illegal and can only be decided by the secretary general of the party, Eran Hermoni, and by the branch of Broshi, not by the chairman of the party.
Gabbay suspended MK Eitan Broshi from the party and urged him to quit the Knesset Sunday after a woman wrote him that Broshi sexually assaulted her in an elevator 15 years ago.
Channel 10 broke the story of the alleged incident at the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College when Broshi was mayor of the Emek Jezreel Regional Council.
“He didn’t let me leave the elevator, touched my intimate parts, and then asked me why I am not going with the flow,” Channel 10 quoted the woman. “By the skin of my teeth, after resisting him a number of times, I managed to leave the elevator and flee to my room, while hoping he wasn’t going to follow me.”
The woman complained to her superior the following day, Channel 10 reported.
Broshi’s lawyer Bombach denied the incident took place, and complained that an alleged incident from 15 years ago was being reported. He said that Broshi fought in the IDF’s Golani unit and was now prepared for the fight of his life against an anonymous, made-up complaint.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
Broshi told Channel 2 that he was innocent and has no intention of quitting.
But Gabbay did not accept the denial. “Broshi must take responsibility for his shameful behavior, because sex offenders have no place in the Knesset,” said Gabbay.