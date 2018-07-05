Zionist Union slams Netanyahu for joint Polish - Israeli declaration

Two boys hug in front of the main railway building of the former Nazi death camp Birkenau (Auschwitz II) during the 'March of the Living' in Oswiecim, Poland.
(photo credit: KATARINA STOLTZ/ REUTERS)
Zionist Union MKs Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin and Itzik Shmuli slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday for releasing a joint statement with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki; Shmuli called it a "disgrace," claiming that "Holocaust deniers" can now send "flowers to the Israeli government and the man leading it."
The joint statement, published today in The Jerusalem Post and other Israeli newspapers as an ad, was meant to resolve the conflict between the Polish and Israeli governments over the memory of the Holocaust with the Poles objecting to the usage of "Polish Death Camps" and the Israelis, as well as Jewish activists and historians around the world, warning that Poland might be white washing the historical truth that included Poles who harmed Jews while being under Nazi rule.
"The fact that the Polish government began a public relations operation in which it waves these ads to prove that Israel allegedly removes all guilt and responsibility from the Poles is terrible and disgraceful", said Shmuli. "In a moment we would have taken the responsibility over the Holocaust on ourselves," said Nahmias-Verbin who said the declaration reminds her of the way in which Israel patched up relations with Turkey after the 2010 Gaza flotilla raid in which 9 passengers were killed and 30 wounded when IDF forced raided the Mavi Marmara
, a Turkish ship with mostly Turkish citizens on board.
Israelis condemn Polish law that bans using the phrase "Polish death camps"
The government of Israel eventually apologized to the government of Turkey in 2013 and in 2016 paid 20 million USD in compensation.
Israeli historian Yehuda Bauer also slammed the Polish-Israeli declaration claiming it paved the way to the Polish government to decide what it the "right" history and act against anyone who disagrees, which he called a betrayal of the memory of the holocaust.