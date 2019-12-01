The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Big wins for Israeli movies in Europe, Asia and US

At the Singapore International Film Festival, it was announced on Saturday that Oren Gerner won Best Director for his film Africa.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 21:25
ISRAEL FILM Festival founder and executive director Meir Fenigstein (left) and ‘Incitement’ star Yehuda Nahari Halevi. (photo credit: AVRAHAM JOSEPH PAL)
ISRAEL FILM Festival founder and executive director Meir Fenigstein (left) and ‘Incitement’ star Yehuda Nahari Halevi.
(photo credit: AVRAHAM JOSEPH PAL)
Israeli films were awarded prizes at film festivals all over the world in the last few days.
Saturday night at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, Golden Voices picked up the best script award for writer/director Evgeny Ruman and co-writer Ziv Berkovich and the NETPAC award.
The film tells the story of two Russian Jewish émigré voice actors, who were stars in the Soviet Union, and how they cope after they move to Israel in the early 1990s.
Golden Voices was produced by Chilik Michaeli, Abraham Pirchi, Tami Leon, Eitan Evan, and Moshe Edery and Leon Edery of United King Films.
At the Singapore International Film Festival, it was announced on Saturday that Oren Gerner won Best Director for his film Africa.
The movie tells the story of a retired engineer, played by Meir Gerner, the director’s father, who seeks to find meaning in life as he ages.
Both Golden Voices and Africa were also prizewinners at the Haifa International Festival, which was held in October. Golden Voices won a Special Mention, while Africa was one of two winners of the Best Israeli Feature Film Award and also won the Best Israeli Feature Film Debut award.
In Los Angeles, the recently concluded 33rd Israel Film Festival awarded large cash prizes to its Audience Awards winners. In the feature category, the winners were Yaron Zilberman’s Incitement, the drama about Yigal Amir that won the Ophir Award for Best Picture and is Israel’s official selection for Oscar consideration, and Forgiveness, a comedy/drama about two crooks searching for redemption and cash (not necessarily in that order), directed by Guy Amir and Hanan Savyon. Each of these two films received $92,500. Dani Menkin’s Picture of His Life, a documentary about a brave nature photographer, won a prize of $5,000.
The next Israeli film that may bring home an award is Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv on Fire, about a Palestinian soap opera writer, which is nominated in the Best European Comedy category for the European Film Awards. The EFA Awards will be announced on December 7.


Tags cinema film award
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Great Butter Shortage By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by