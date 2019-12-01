Big wins for Israeli movies in Europe, Asia and US

Israeli films were awarded prizes at film festivals all over the world in the last few days.Saturday night at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, Golden Voices picked up the best script award for writer/director Evgeny Ruman and co-writer Ziv Berkovich and the NETPAC award.The film tells the story of two Russian Jewish émigré voice actors, who were stars in the Soviet Union, and how they cope after they move to Israel in the early 1990s.Golden Voices was produced by Chilik Michaeli, Abraham Pirchi, Tami Leon, Eitan Evan, and Moshe Edery and Leon Edery of United King Films.At the Singapore International Film Festival, it was announced on Saturday that Oren Gerner won Best Director for his film Africa.The movie tells the story of a retired engineer, played by Meir Gerner, the director’s father, who seeks to find meaning in life as he ages.Both Golden Voices and Africa were also prizewinners at the Haifa International Festival, which was held in October. Golden Voices won a Special Mention, while Africa was one of two winners of the Best Israeli Feature Film Award and also won the Best Israeli Feature Film Debut award.In Los Angeles, the recently concluded 33rd Israel Film Festival awarded large cash prizes to its Audience Awards winners. In the feature category, the winners were Yaron Zilberman’s Incitement, the drama about Yigal Amir that won the Ophir Award for Best Picture and is Israel’s official selection for Oscar consideration, and Forgiveness, a comedy/drama about two crooks searching for redemption and cash (not necessarily in that order), directed by Guy Amir and Hanan Savyon. Each of these two films received $92,500. Dani Menkin’s Picture of His Life, a documentary about a brave nature photographer, won a prize of $5,000.The next Israeli film that may bring home an award is Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv on Fire, about a Palestinian soap opera writer, which is nominated in the Best European Comedy category for the European Film Awards. The EFA Awards will be announced on December 7.