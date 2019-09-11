Round 2: Israelis face another election, with more uncertainty

Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East News
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
WORLD NEWS
Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israelis head to the polls on September 17 for the second time this year, with little enthusiasm and a great deal of foreboding, fearing the result will usher in a new period of political uncertainty.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});
Please insert a valid email address