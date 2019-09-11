Round 2: Israelis face another election, with more uncertainty

Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israelis head to the polls on September 17 for the second time this year, with little enthusiasm and a great deal of foreboding, fearing the result will usher in a new period of political uncertainty.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });