Israeli drone Orbiter 4 breaks endurance record, stays in air for 25 hours

“The flight was performed at mission altitude carrying the T-stamp EO payload with laser capabilities,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 12:12
Aeronautics Group’s record-breaking Orbiter 4 (photo credit: AERONAUTICS)
Aeronautics Group’s record-breaking Orbiter 4
(photo credit: AERONAUTICS)
Aeronautics Group’s Orbiter 4 unmanned aerial system has completed a record-breaking 25 hour flight, setting a new endurance record for the company’s flagship platform.
“The flight was performed at mission altitude carrying the T-stamp EO payload with laser capabilities,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Manufactured by the Israeli drone company Aeronautics, the tactical Orbiter 4 unmanned aerial system (UAS) is the company’s most advanced tactical UAS. The compact, light-weight system is used by military and homeland security officials and has an operating range of up to 150 km.
The multi-mission UAS is a versatile and light platform and with the capability to stay in the air for 25 hours, it extends its intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.
According to the company, the UAS has six different autonomous flight modes and can be used for artillery fire management and BDA, target acquisition for precision-guided weapons, Communications Intelligence (COMINT), Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) and Electronic warfare (EW).
Operated by a small crew of 3, the runway-free aircraft is highly portable and easily deployable, suiting all operational needs. With a low silhouette and silent flight mode, the advanced covert platform is available for both land and maritime operations and can be used in all weather conditions.
The platform can carry and operate two different payloads simultaneously, integrate electro-optical payload with laser designator, SAR radar, MPR maritime radar or other advance payloads. In addition, the system has an open architecture that allows quick integration of new advanced sensors.
“This new achievement highlights our technological leadership in the tactical UAS segment,” said Amos Matan, Chief Executive Officer for Aeronautics Group. "The Orbiter 4 is a breakthrough system with an impressive roadmap, based on Rafael advance technology and payloads and we are committed to continue investing in developing the platform for the benefit of our customers and users, reaching more records and maintaining excellence."
According to foreign media reports, Israel is considered a leading exporter of drones.


