Alexa co-creator: Digital world forgot importance of real dialogue

Obsessions with swiping, tapping and shiny glass surfaces have led enterprises to forget the importance of truly understanding and building a real dialogue with their customers.



That is the strong verdict of Alex Spinelli, LivePerson's chief technology officer and former global head of virtual assistant Alexa for Amazon.

"We argue that the experiences that we've built don't work, and is one of the key causes for big businesses dying faster than ever before," Spinelli told The Jerusalem Post at LivePerson's Tel Aviv offices."We got obsessed with the interface as opposed to how we use technology to really connect and understand the consumer."Approximately 60 big businesses that were listed in the Fortune 500 in 1955 remain there today, with Spinelli blaming the fall of many enterprises on excessive emphasis on interfaces and building digital experiences that don't work.Having held senior technology leadership positions at several major global companies prior to joining Amazon and LivePerson last year, Spinelli doesn't absolve himself of all blame either."We have put proxies in the way of having real dialogues and conversations with the consumer, such as interactive voice response (IVR) technology, phone tree software systems and search and browse," said Spinelli."There is a much better way to exchange information. Dialogue and conversations are how we build confidence and relationships as humans, and personalize the discussion."Significant advances in mathematics, artificial intelligence and natural-language understanding in the framework of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0, are now breaking down technological barriers that previously prevented human-to-human dialogue at scale."We will be doing more and more with artificial intelligence, but we don't feel it's the goal to replace people with technology," Spinelli said."The simple, repetitive tasks will be given to machines, helping humans really dig into the challenging problems and relationship building."Spinelli is now responsible for leading the technology organization and overseeing all global R&D for LivePerson, a New York City-headquartered company developing conversational commerce solutions based on artificial intelligence for major brands.LivePerson employs more than 325 employees at its Tel Aviv and Raanana R&D centers, leading much of the company's technology and intelligence data developments.The company's AI-powered chatbots foster engagement with consumers via the most popular messaging channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Apple Business Chat."When you hear about chatbots, the name is almost minimizing what the industry is talking about nowadays," said Spinelli."We're really talking about artificial intelligence-powered business, hyper-perzonalization, deeply integrating with enterprises and engaging with consumers to build relationships and dialogue."While Spinelli is yet to see any technological limitations to potential artificial intelligence applications, he does cite existing issues regarding consumer confidence.The first step, he says, to increasing consumer confidence in artificial intelligence is transparency. Bots need to identify themselves and also offer an "escape hatch" to a human where complex problems are involved."Humans will be good at understanding complex problems for quite a while, but machines are already much better at things like matching patterns," said Spinelli.Standards, guidelines and best practices are also necessary, he added, to allocate liability and traceability when errors are made by artificial intelligence, and to ensure the creation of unbiased systems.Reflecting biases in society, human training of artificial intelligence systems with bad data can lead to discriminatory algorithms based on race, gender or other attributes."We need to hit these issues head on, talk about them and bring people together to put the right regulations in place," Spinelli said.

