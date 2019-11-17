NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Artificial Intelligence- The future of Digital Marketing

AI also makes it possible to operate a learning machine that builds automated models that allow you to predict the next step of the customer and what other interests may be of interest to him.

Artificial intelligence (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
In recent years, the efforts of digital marketing companies have taken a significant turn by using artificial intelligence technologies. One of the major problems that marketers are facing is how to personalize the content to users and generate better experience and results. Lately several startups developed AI technologies that aimed to help marketer solving this problem. The vast amount of information collected about users is used by advertising systems dominated by the big players such as: Google and Facebook. However, most businesses are having difficulties to use AI technologies to improve their digital marketing.
The great challenge that any marketing manager faces is how to tailor the message to the customer in a personalized way that is fits to each user according to interests, purchase intent and the right timing.
What is Artificial Intelligence Marketing?
Artificial Intelligence Marketing (AI Marketing) allows you to leverage the data collected on users or customers to tailor the content or messages to the user profile so that the content presented to the user is tailored to their interests at the time relevant to the user and their purchase intent. Artificial intelligence also makes it possible to operate a learning machine that builds automated models that allow you to predict the next step of the customer and what other interests may be of interest to him.
A number of Israeli companies provide artificial intelligence-based solutions in the digital marketing world.
One of the interesting companies operating in this market is Jeeng Ltd, which, by using artificial intelligence and NLP analysis allows marketers to send content notifications tailored to each user according to his profile and reading habits in any of the channels of communication such as: browser, mobile, newsletter and more. Using Jeeng every user receives the exact content on the tight time.
"Companies that use artificial intelligence solutions provide their customers with a different, personalized experience and actually succeed to provide advanced experienced to their users such as the big players like Google and Facebook" says Jeeng’s CEO Shlomi Haybi.
What Are the Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Marketing?
Artificial Intelligence marketing is widely accepted by marketers for the insights it provides. According to a recent PwC study, about 72% of marketers see a significant improvement in business results as a result of the use of various artificial intelligence-based products.
With artificial intelligence, marketers can take data analysis to a new level to understand people individually.
The main benefits are:
1. Customize messages
2. Automated marketing processes that save time and money
3. Reducing marketing process errors
4. Increase user experience
5. Significantly improve marketing results
Another important channel is email marketing that many businesses use extensively but unsuccessfully however the use of artificial intelligence can change the situation. One of the leading companies in the field is PowerInbox, which enables publishers with email marketing solutions tailored to users.
 “Email users and other channels allow content sites to send users relevant, real-time content and preserve the important 1-1 relationships that drive loyalty.” Says Jeff Kupietzky , PowerInbox CEO
Another capability that enables artificial intelligence technology is to tailor the messages to the customer according to emotional state and by analyzing the client's intent and allowing representatives and sometimes bots to communicate with the client in a natural language tailored to the client.
"Being able to analyze the messages being published and personalize it to each user in real time, taking into account hundreds of global parameters such as trends, seasonality, delivery times and more, actually allows you to create a personal relationship with each user and improve business results without delay" says Shlomi Haybi  Jeeng CEO
Marketing solutions based on artificial intelligence are the future of the marketing world and will enable personal contact with each customer. 


Tags high tech Artificial intelligence start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
AN IRON Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9.
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by