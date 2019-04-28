Chakratec uses kinetic energy to charge electric cars in minutes

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

One of the technical problems holding back the replacement of gasoline-powered cars with internal combustion engines by battery-run electric cars is the complex issue of charging.



Drivers of regular, gasoline-powered cars are accustomed to refueling in a matter of minutes and then driving hundreds of kilometers without stopping for a refill. In the case of most electric vehicles, however, you need to charge the vehicle overnight and can then drive for just a couple of hours.



While this might be sufficient for commuters traveling short distances daily, it is unsustainable for the heavy mileage racked up by taxis and commercial vehicles.



Ill-fated Better Place’s battery-swapping stations attempted to provide the answer, but the under-capitalized Israeli company filed for bankruptcy in 2013.



Another technical solution available on the market – fast charging – requires powerful chargers which can be prohibitively energy-guzzling for existing electricity distribution infrastructure, and prevent installation in convenient inner-city locations needed by customers.



Lod-based Chakratec, however, has developed a local storage solution for electric vehicle charging based on kinetic storage technology, enabling the installation of fast chargers in the distribution grid, and offering charging availability whenever and wherever needed.

Analogous to a toilet flush tank but for electricity, Chakratec’s patented kinetic energy storage technology enables unlimited high power charge and discharge cycles, costing one-tenth of charging traditional lithium-ion batteries and providing an unrivaled lifespan of 20 years without depletion.



“We have developed a storage device which is based on kinetic storage, and its main advantage is that it has an unlimited amount of cycles,” Chakratec CEO and co-founder Ilan Ben David told The Jerusalem Post.



“This means you don’t have to replace the batteries at all, the cost per cycle is very low, and it’s green and sustainable.”



Seasoned entrepreneur Ben David co-founded the company in 2013 with two fellow alumni of the IDF’s elite intelligence unit 8200, David Pincu and Nir Zohar. The company’s systems are today deployed in Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic.



To date, Chakratec has raised approximately $9.6 billion in funding, primarily backed by investment firms Capital Nature and iArgento.



“Our plan is to install more systems, and we do see the need for it in the market,” said Ben David.



“All this electric vehicle stuff is super-hot. Right now, the market is only in its infancy but as more electric cars take to the roads, the problem will become more severe. So the future looks bright.”



Chakratec’s sales are currently focused on the European market, currently the most advanced in terms of electric vehicles, and have developed a close partnership with Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda.



Having completed its first pilot initiative, the company is now in commercial discussions with potential partners. The company has also set its sights on the vast American and Chinese markets.



“We are working with utility providers, original equipment manufacturers and others. I don’t know exactly how the electric vehicle charging market will end up,” Ben David said.



“In general, the combination of electrification, autonomous vehicles and sharing creates a huge mess where nobody knows where it’s going to go. But if you look at the recent news, it’s clear that electrification is the strongest of all trends. The world is still being shaped and we are part of this very turbulent world.”

