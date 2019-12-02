Cyber giant Check Point acquires Jerusalem start-up Protego

Leading Israeli cyber security company Check Point Software announced the acquisition of Jerusalem-based start-up Protego on Monday, boosting its cloud security capabilities.Protego, acquired for an undisclosed fee, is the developer of a serverless security technology that “prevents malicious attacks on serverless functions in run-time, and prevents vulnerable code from being deployed into production.”The start-up’s technology will expand Check Point’s CloudGuard platform and be integrated into the Tel Aviv-headquartered company’s Infinity architecture early next year to protect cloud workloads from advanced cyber attacks. The acquisition is expected to be completed before the end of 2019.The rapid adoption of serverless computing technologies, including Amazon Web Services’s Lambda platform, is “challenging existing cloud and application security paradigms,” Check Point said in a statement, adding that shifting workloads to cloud applications “bears many inherent vulnerabilities” and requires extending security solutions.“On their journey to cloud transformation, organizations require a new security paradigm to protect against 5th and 6th generation of cyber attacks,” said Check Point VP Products, Dr. Dorit Dor.“By incorporating serverless security into our market leading CloudGuard portfolio, and leveraging our comprehensive platform for cloud security and compliance, we deliver unprecedented protection across multi-cloud and Hybrid environments.”Founded in 1993 by current CEO Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht and Shlomo Kramer, Check Point’s cyber security software protects more than 100,000 organizations globally, including governments and corporate enterprises.