Defense firm exhibits novel way of fighting fires from higher altitudes

Since the 1950’s, aerial firefighting has been conducted using liquid cascade drop methods, which require firefighting sorties to fly at relatively low altitudes.Although effective, these methods are restricted to day-time only flights because of their low altitude. But, Haifa-based defense firm Elbit Systems is changing the way fires are being fought after completing its first successful test that fights fires from a higher altitude and also has a higher precision using its HyDrop system.Elbit said in a statement that the test took place during a field demonstration as part of an exercise led by the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority.“During the exercise two Air Tractor aircraft from the Israeli Fire Fighting Squadron were directed to extinguish a burning field, from as high as 500 ft., which is more than four times higher than the average altitude of a standard aerial firefighting sortie,” it explained. “Using the Hydrop system each aircraft launched 1.6-tons of 140-gram liquid pellets in a computed ballistic trajectory, achieving a precise hit with saturation of one to two liters per square meter.” Yair Ganor, the senior director of Aerial Firefighting Solutions at Elbit Systems Aerospace division, told The Jerusalem Post that for the current aerial firefighting methods “such low-altitude flights are restricted to daytime only,” because of safety concerns and Civil Aviation regulations. ““To date,” Ganor said, “throughout the world, there is no capability of aerial firefighting at night due to civil aviation authorities limitations and the huge risk associated with this kind of flight.”He stressed that experience from around the globe “clearly shows that restricting aerial firefighting to daytime severely limits the operational contribution. “Addressing this gap, Elbit Systems developed the HyDrop solution that enables a high-precision computed drop of biodegradable liquid pellets from aircraft or helicopters flying at altitudes of 500-2,000 ft., which are safe and certified for night-flight by Civil Aviation,” he said.According to Ganor, the HyDrop system enables, for the first time, continuous operations “to fight fires 24/7 and especially during the night.” Asked about the different ways the system can be used, Ganor said that other aircraft and helicopters are compatible to use the HyDrop solution, which is “equipped with aircraft avionics, including a Ballistic Computer, Command and Control and advanced display, alongside with liquid pellets that are stored in a specially designed airborne dispenser. Explaining how it works, Ganor told the Post that the “aircraft navigates to the drop point and computes an accurate drop trajectory, taking into account aircraft velocity, altitude, GPS location, wind conditions, and the weight and shape of the liquid pellets.” The system, Ganor highlighted, also increases the effectiveness of aerial firefighting, during the day and night, “by eliminating the liquid loss caused by the aerosol effect, which is when tiny liquid drops are vaporized while they are in the air due to the wind and they do not reach the ground.”On the ground, the Hydrop system includes a static or mobile pellets manufacturing machine, which is housed in a standard 20 ft. container and can “produce up to 10-tons of pellets per hour,” he added.The biodegradable pellets, which can be filled with either water, foam or fire retardant, have been proved to have no harmful residues and their dropping has also been tested and found to be safe to crews on the ground.Asked for examples of aircrafts that the system can be used on, Ganor said that during recent years, Elbit has conducted a series of successful tests of the HyDrop system, in both Israel and in other countries, “installed onboard both fixed wing platform and helicopters such as UH-60, CL-215, AT-802.”Although Ganor wasn’t able to give a clear answer as to when it will be available to fight fires worldwide, he said that they “are witnessing a tremendous amount of interest since the recent fires in both the US and Australia. “We believe that our unique HyDrop solution will contribute to future aerial fire-fighting efforts during day and night operations,” he concluded.