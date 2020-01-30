Design dreams set in stone

Today, a virtual design dream can become a concrete reality. With Corian and state-of-the-art technology, it is possible to create practically anything -- any design, motif or object. Architects and designers around the globe value Corian as a material that can transform their most ambitious visions into reality.

Corian is the brand name of a solid surface material created by American chemical giant DuPont . Its primary use is as a countertop /benchtop surface, but it has many other applications. Corian is composed of acrylic polymer and alumina trihydrate , a material derived from bauxite ore.

3D Corian Panels oh walls. Photographer : Elad Gonen

Creative constructs with Corian

By exploring Corian’s special qualities of translucency, vibrant color and extraordinary thermoformability, creative innovators are coming up with ever more exciting ideas for incorporating this versatile material in cutting-edge designs. For example, undulating curves create dramatic, sensual style. They can soften an austere environment or simply provide an ergonomically comfortable space.

Flexible when heated, Corian can be formed into any shape or worked like wood to render perfectly rounded edges. This gives designers the freedom to create innovative solutions for almost any design. Intricate motifs can be engraved into Corian to exact specifications using CNC (computer numerical control) machinery. It can be molded to create raised textures and patterns on its surface. Consequently, wall cladding with Corian can enhance an interior like no other material can.

Corian Vanity Top With Vacuum Foaming Sink. Photographer : Elad Gonen







Corian in Israel: Boristone

In Israel, when talking about Corian, the name Boristone immediately comes to mind. Established in 1993 as a company specializing in advanced surface processing, Boristone is a highly reputable firm based on vast experience, professionalism, technological innovation and reliability. For almost three decades, it has been in the business of advanced surface processing for a wide variety of uses. The company's range of design solutions targets customers who demand top professional standards and personalized solutions.

In recent years, Boristone has concentrated its activities on Corian surface processing. In so doing, it can combine its proven surface processing experience with the technological innovation capabilities of the versatile material. Boristone is certified by DuPont International and adheres to all its high standards.



Corian Kitchen. Photographer : Elad Gonen

Hi-tech, high standards

Guy Faktorovich, the CEO of Boristone, says, “We are a company dedicated to the needs of our customers. Many of our clients have special design needs, and we are capable of meeting them to the hilt. We combine a showroom and design establishment in Herzliya Pituah with a production facility in the nearby Rosh Ha’ayin Industrial Park. The two work in perfect unity and complement each other. This allows us to produce exact and uncompromising designs. The production facility in Rosh Ha’ayin has a dedicated workforce that undergoes professional training seminars in Israel and abroad on an ongoing basis. They operate the most up-to-date computerized production equipment from such globally renowned firms such as Homag from Germany and Global thermoforming machines from Spain.”

Boristone is very hi-tech oriented, Faktorovich explains. To ensure maximum precision and accuracy, the company uses Proliner, a digital measuring instrument that allows exact measurements to be taken at the client’s home. A DWG file is thereby produced, which enables the exact digitalized production of a simple sink to the creation of a complicated construction.

Boristone prides itself on its technical capabilities. Its R&D department is unique in Israel and has devised innovative ways of working and processing Corian. Its team of experienced employees and technological innovators has enabled Boristone to create original Corian design solutions for the Israeli market, combining a variety of materials and techniques in projects that are exceptionally complex. These include a myriad of uses for luxury housing, hotels, zimmers, public buildings, etc.



M.R Walls, 3D Corian Panels

Corian in combination

In addition to personalized design solutions, Boristone offers a line of Corian-based products that enable customers to enjoy unique Corian design features in combination with standard surfaces. The company's products are sold at high-end design stores throughout the country.

In essence, if you can dream it, Boristone can create it, such as undulating, virtually seamless organic shapes with bold effects of color and translucency. With innovative designs and an extensive color palette, Boristone can make all your design aspirations come true.