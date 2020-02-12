Federation of Local Authorities in Israel holds fourth MUNI EXPO

World experts in the fields of smart cities and urban innovation will share their knowledge and best practices at MUNI EXPO, a conference for municipal innovation which will take place next week in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will join more than 120 industry leaders as well as mayors and senior law enforcement members from cities in the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Denmark, Bulgaria and more.

As part of the annual conference – to be held February 19-20 - approximately 180 speakers from a range of fields will share their expertise on matters such as safe and resilient cities, cyber security , combating hate crime, education, economics and ground-breaking technologies.

“In light of Israel’s budget crisis, the timing of this year’s conference is symbolic of the urgent need to decentralize authority and grant increased independence to the local authorities of Israel,” said Haim Bibas, head of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel and mayor of Modi’in-Maccabim Re’ut. “It is the municipal leadership of any local authority, be it Tel Aviv-Yafo, Newcastle or Hann Munden, small and large alike, that is most keenly familiar with the specific needs of its residents.”

The annual exhibition will have on display 150 projects from all areas of urban management including innovative street furniture, green energy solutions, smart information management and sophisticated cyber protection.