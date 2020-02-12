The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS Business And Innovation

Federation of Local Authorities in Israel holds fourth MUNI EXPO

Professionals will share their expertise on a wide range of topics inlcuding cyber security, combating hate crime,and ground-breaking technologies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 13:24
A CYBER hotline facility, part of Israel’s hi-tech innovative sector (photo credit: REUTERS)
A CYBER hotline facility, part of Israel’s hi-tech innovative sector
(photo credit: REUTERS)
World experts in the fields of smart cities and urban innovation will share their knowledge and best practices at MUNI EXPO, a conference for municipal innovation which will take place next week in Tel Aviv.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will join more than 120 industry leaders as well as mayors and senior law enforcement members from cities in the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Denmark, Bulgaria and more.
As part of the annual conference – to be held February 19-20 - approximately 180 speakers from a range of fields will share their expertise on matters such as safe and resilient cities, cyber security, combating hate crime, education, economics and ground-breaking technologies.
“In light of Israel’s budget crisis, the timing of this year’s conference is symbolic of the urgent need to decentralize authority and grant increased independence to the local authorities of Israel,” said Haim Bibas, head of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel and mayor of Modi’in-Maccabim Re’ut. “It is the municipal leadership of any local authority, be it Tel Aviv-Yafo, Newcastle or Hann Munden, small and large alike, that is most keenly familiar with the specific needs of its residents.”
The annual exhibition will have on display 150 projects from all areas of urban management including innovative street furniture, green energy solutions, smart information management and sophisticated cyber protection.


Tags high tech innovation cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Supreme injustice in Israel's elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by