Idit, Rafael join Leket to salvage food

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 3, 2019 22:33
Leket Israel volunteers gather food.

Leket Israel volunteers gather food.. (photo credit: COURTESY LEKET ISRAEL)

Idit Food Logistics recently joined a project to help salvage food for the needy at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ northern facilities, where the firm provides catering services to 8,000 workers daily.

The company, part of the Dan Hotels Group, has so far donated 44,000 meals to Leket Israel, and has said it will be continuing in the project. Leket Israel has opened a special kitchen in Kiryat Ata for the daily packaging and delivery of meals it receives from Idit.

Idit CEO Ran Katzman said, “We see great value in helping disadvantaged populations, and we are pleased and we thank Rafael for joining in on this important project.”

Rafael vice president Amit Zimmer said the firm is very pleased with the cooperation. “This is another layer of corporate responsibility in which Rafael is leading.”

Leket Israel chairman Joseph Gitler expressed his thanks to Idit and Rafael, saying, “With their help, we can help 175,000 hungry needy people every week.”


