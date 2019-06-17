Israel to assist developing countries improve cyber resilience

Cables and computers are seen inside a data centre at an office in the heart of the financial district in London, Britain May 15, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ)
Israel signed an agreement with the World Bank on Monday to support developing countries improve their cyber defense capabilities.
The agreement will see Israel’s Economy Ministry and National Cyber Directorate contribute to the World Bank’s Digital Development Partnership (DDP), which aims to assist the digital development of developing countries in fields including cybersecurity, universal Internet access, harnessing big data and digital government.
Israel will participate in the promotion of cyber protection strategies and projects, teaming up with countries including Japan, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark and Norway, as well as the GSM Association, a trade body representing more than 750 mobile operators worldwide.
Under the framework of the agreement, Israel will contribute $1 million to the DDP and provide technical assistance to countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe.
“There is great demand from African and Asian countries for Israeli knowledge in the field of cyberspace,” said National Cyber Directorate director-general Yigal Unna. “In addition to contributing to developing countries, the agreement will enable the promotion of the Israeli cyber industry worldwide, and continue to position Israel at the forefront of global activity in the field of cyber capabilities.”
Israel will now also be eligible to partner in other DDP initiatives advancing digital technologies in the developing world.
The country will share its knowledge in boosting the readiness and immunity of critical infrastructure to cyber-related incidents, and enable the DDP to partner with Israeli experts, entrepreneurs and academics.
“The Ministry of Economy and Industry invests heavily in cooperating with international financial institutions,” said Ohad Cohen, head of the Foreign Trade Administration at the Economy Ministry. “Israel is one of the world’s leading countries in the field of digital technologies, and it is already clear to everyone that in order to open opportunities in emerging markets, it is necessary to help build their readiness to absorb these technologies. This is a strategic activity, paving new roads that will serve Israeli industries for years to come.”