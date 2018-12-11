50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli sleep training start-up aims to boost employee productivity

Dayzz, a Herzliya-based health start-up specializing in sleep training, launched a personalized sleep training app built for enterprise workforces.

By
December 11, 2018 16:43
1 minute read.
(L-R) Dayzz chief science officer Dr. Mairav Cohen-Zion, CEO Amir Inditzky and CTO Nir Levi.

Dayzz, a Herzliya-based health start-up specializing in sleep training, launched a personalized sleep training app built for enterprise workforces on Tuesday.

The platform, aimed at American self-insured employers, aims to take a holistic 24-hour approach to improving employee’s sleep, thereby reducing tiredness-related business costs including decreased productivity, accidents and inefficient health care utilization.

Lack of sleep costs the US economy $411 billion annually, and the equivalent of 1.2 million working days due to lower productivity, according to the RAND research organization. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of American adults do not get sufficient sleep on a regular basis.

“Because most employers are self-insured, they get all the risks of insufficiently healthy employees,” dayzz CEO Amir Inditzky told The Jerusalem Post. “Most employers in the US are looking to improve productivity, to reduce risk and to reduce healthcare system usage.”

The  dayzz platform uses big data analysis to provide a complete, personal plan for users. The app begins with an initial sleep assessment and monitors users for over 24-hour periods, incorporating data from a variety of sources, including phone usage, mobile sensors and other monitoring devices including Fitbits.

Constantly-evolving individualized programs offer feedback and guidelines related to daytime, nighttime, mind and environment, and identifies nuances in movement patterns and behaviors.


“What happens with most products today is that they monitor and give recommendations according to your sleep results,” said Inditzky.

“However, most doctors and psychologists that work closely with us say the majority of things that actually influence how you’re sleeping or the quality of your sleep is what you are doing during the day – what you eat, your behavior, how much time you spend outside the office or house.”

The app provides a win-win situation for both employers and employees, Inditzky added.

“The primary benefits for employers is very straightforward – better and healthier employees. In the long term, comorbidities will be much lower,” he said. “For employees, the benefits are better sleep, better health and happier lives.”

