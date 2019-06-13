Israel’s Fiverr lists on NYSE

An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 29, 2017.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli online freelancer platform Fiverr began trading Thursday on Wall Street at a company value of $650 million. The company announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) was being held at $21 per share on the NYSE and the share will trade under the FVRR ticker.
Founded in 2014, Fiverr has developed an online platform in which freelancers offer services in more than 200 categories in the gig economy, among them graphic design, marketing and communications, writing, translation, copywriting, and software development. No single category contributes more than 15% of Fiverr’s revenue. At first, all services via Fiverr were offered for $5. Later, freelancers were enabled to offer services at higher prices. Fiverr receives a fee for each deal, from both the service provider and service buyers.
The company is not yet profitable and lost $36 million in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, Fiverr lost $5.4 million, Globes reported.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>