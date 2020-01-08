The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
OrCam Technologies to debut AI-based, wearable hearing and optical aides

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 8, 2020 06:50
The OrCam Read (photo credit: Courtesy)
The OrCam Read
(photo credit: Courtesy)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA  – OrCam Technologies, a leader in personal, AI-driven innovations, will officially demo its long-awaited wearable platforms at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place January 7–10.
The company is the brainchild of Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, founders of Israeli tech behemoth, Mobileye. OrCam was founded in 2010 in an attempt to use artificial intelligence technology in order to help bring more independence the lives of the visually impaired, the company has now branched out, creating devices to help people with hearing impairments and reading difficulties as well.
Using breakthrough, AI-driven computer vision and machine learning technology, Orcam aims to create innovative wearable/handheld platforms that provide increased independence to the device users. Moreover, all devices operate completely offline in real time, thereby ensuring data privacy and security.
"This is an historic CES for OrCam Technologies, where we will showcase our newly- developed AI-driven computer vision and machine learning platforms that provide increased independence – effectively impacting the quality of life of a wide spectrum of people," said Prof. Amnon Shashua, OrCam Technologies Co-founder and Co-CEO.
"OrCam's innovations are wearable, personal AI that have the ability to transform people's lives, functioning as 'AI as a companion' that operate completely offline in real time, ensuring data privacy for our users. OrCam is personal AI with a purpose."
In August 2014, Shashua and Aviram's previous start-up, Mobileye, claimed the title for largest Israeli IPO ever, and in August 2017, Intel acquired Mobileye for an unprecedented valuation of approximately $15.3B, the biggest ever acquisition of an Israeli Hi-Tech company.
OrCam MyEye 2 / For Visual Impairment

Lightweight and the size of a finger, the OrCam MyEye 2 artificial vision device discreetly reads printed and digital text aloud – from any surface – in real time. Additional OrCam MyEye 2 features include instant face recognition and identification of consumer products, colors and money notes.
The device is the only wearable assistive technology that is activated by an intuitive pointing gesture or simply by following the wearer's gaze, without the need of a smartphone or Wi-Fi. 'Next-level' OrCam MyEye 2 features to debut at CES 2020 include interactive reading/natural language processing (NLP) as well as orientation (mobility and object identification). OrCam MyEye 2 was chosen as a 2019 TIME Best Invention, and was a Last Gadget Standing winner at CES 2018.
OrCam Hear / For Hearing Impairment
OrCam Hear is the world's first AI-driven, wearable assistive technology device for people with hearing impairment. It makes hearing aids smart by identifying and isolating a speaker's voice – from among multiple speakers – and then relaying the clear speech to Bluetooth hearing aids, in real time, thereby solving the "cocktail party effect". A new class of wearable AI, OrCam Hear is an add-on that augments and integrates with hearing aids. The device combines lip reading with simultaneous voice source separation, intuitively switching between speakers who you choose to hear. Discreet, easy to wear, and lightweight, with low power consumption in a very small form factor. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) named OrCam Hear as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards "Best of Innovation".
OrCam Read / For Reading Difficulties
OrCam Read is the first-of-its-kind handheld AI reader for people who have reading difficulties including dyslexia, reading fatigue, or those who read large amounts of text. The personal AI reader seamlessly and instantly reads text aloud – from any printed surface or screen. It is the only personal AI reader that captures full pages or screens of text. OrCam Read's intuitive point-and-click operation activates two precision laser guidance options to read the entire highlighted text, or target where to begin reading. Wireless, lightweight, and the size of pen, a high-intensity LED light automatically illuminates reading in dimly-lit environments.
OrCam MyMe / For Facial Recognition
The first-of-its-kind platform to enable wearable AI as a facial recognition companion, OrCam MyMe functions as a personal AI assistant, providing important details about the person you are meeting with, delivered to a fast, intuitive app on a smartphone or smartwatch. OrCam MyMe is worn on clothing and continuously operates in real time to detect faces, and matches them to stored signatures for future instant recognition. Once OrCam MyMe recognizes a person, their name, contact information, LinkedIn profile and other details are flashed to the companion app. The on-board camera acts as a "sensor" as no photos are stored – all photos taken are processed for face and object recognition and then deleted on the fly. Discreet and lightweight, OrCam MyMe respects privacy – all data is processed offline and stored on the device itself.


