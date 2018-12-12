OrCam launches crowdfunding campaign for unique wearable AI device

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

OrCam Technologies, a Jerusalem-based start-up known for developing advanced technology to help the visually impaired, launched a Kickstarter campaign on Wednesday for its unique, mass-market artificial intelligence-powered wearable device: OrCam MyMe.



Early backers of the device will benefit from a reduced price of $199, significantly below the full retail price of $399. The estimated delivery date is March 2019.





The lightweight and discreet device, equipped with a 13-megapixel camera and sophisticated artificial intelligence, is capable of recognizing faces and text in real time to tell you who is in front of you by sending a notification to an application on your smartphone or smartwatch.The app enables users to manage circles of people and customize statistical data for better time management. It also automatically scans business cards and name tags in networking situations, ensuring that users can get in touch later.The app informs users when the device recognizes someone they have already met, and provides information regarding previous meetings, where they met and time spent together.The device also aims to manage social wellness by evaluating where a user's attention is being spent, and setting what the company calls "augmented attention" goals to strike the optimal work-life balance."The mission of the campaign is to make AI a companion for humans by putting together a camera, sophisticated computing, machine learning, and deep networks," said OrCam co-founder and CTO Prof. Amnon Shashua."I invite everyone who is interested in the potential of AI to join us and build a community in which we find ways to harness artificial intelligence for a better life."Allaying privacy-related concerns, OrCam MyMe protects personal data by computing a signature for each face and by keeping all information stored on the device itself, rather than the cloud, for the sole personal use of the device user."This forward-thinking concept is perfect for Kickstarter. Early adopters will drive the next generation of wearables that bridge technology and society for a positive societal impact," said OrCam co-founder, president and CEO Ziv Aviram."In the 21st century, we can encounter hundreds of new people daily and have thousands of online friends. Our brains have a hard time recalling the people we interact with. OrCam MyMe acts as the ultimate AI personal assistant."While OrCam's latest device targets the mass market, the company's previous two wearable innovations, MyEye and MyReader, sought to change the lives of blind and visually impaired people by empowering them to read text, recognize faces, identify products and more.

