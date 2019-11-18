NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS Business And Innovation

Abba Eban Institute to award Tikkun Olam Makers for repairing the world

The award, established by the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the IDC Herzliya, will be presented at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Thursday, November 21 in Jerusalem.

Tikkun Olam Makers (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tikkun Olam Makers
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), one of the three winners of the 2019  InnoDip Award for innovative diplomacy, is a global movement of communities that creates and disseminates affordable solutions to neglected challenges of people living with disabilities, the elderly and the poor. The award, established by the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the IDC Herzliya, will be presented at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Thursday, November 21 in Jerusalem.
CEO Edun Sela explains that “the idea of Tikun Olam – the Hebrew term for ‘repairing the world – is to create communities around the world that focus on big societal challenges in their community – specifically around what we call the neglected needs of people that are not addressed by the market or the government.” The elderly and the poor, he explains,  frequently lack the resources or the influence to have products developed to meet their needs. Sela says that Tikun Olam Makers started from the idea that Israel, with its startup culture and mentality, can harness this type of technology and create a model that will be relevant for communities around the world.  “Our signature event,” notes Sela, “is a ‘Make-a-thon’ event, which brings together the elderly, or people with disabilities or the elderly, together with makers  – engineers, programmers, designers – who work together to create an open source public domain solution. The idea is to democratize the product development process, so that anyone around the world can have access to whatever is created in Tel Aviv, in Medellin, in Kazakhstan, or any other location.”
Providing a concrete example of what TOM does, Sela mentions Inbal, a wounded Israeli army war veteran, who as a result of her injuries, was no longer able to use a regular surfboard. She met with engineers at a TOM Make-a-thon event, who created a specially modified surfboard that met her needs. Thrilled, Inbal was able to resume her surfing. Tikkun Olam created the completed specifications required for replicating the project, uploaded it to its website, and now anyone may download it and create their own. 
Sela cites an additional example of Noam, another IDF veteran with standard prosthetic arms, that requested an additional pair of 3-D printed, lightweight, prosthetic arms for use at home. The Tikkun Olam team successfully created them at an event held in Singapore in conjunction with the Israeli embassy. The 3-D arm design was subsequently used by others outside Israel, thus making an Israeli innovation available to anyone to download and create.
The public committee chaired by Amb. Ron Prosor chose Tikkun Olam Makers as a winner for its “innovative vision on how society should look like. They hitched technology to the basic Jewish value of tikkun olam and show that Jewish moral is relevant than ever. TOM impressed the committee by its scale of impact on people with disability every-day’s life.”
Gidi Grinstein, TOM founder, says, “Tikkun Olam was designed with the understanding that the stature of nations in the world in the 21st century will emanate from their contribution to humanity and from their authentic relations and experiences with local leaders around the world. We will bring the best of Israel in person to hundreds of communities around the world. With the goal of helping 250 million people, TOM will help make Israel the highest per capita contributor to humanity.”


Tags IDF jerusalem post conference Tikkun Olam
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by