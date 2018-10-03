Report: Noble Energy sells entire holding in Tamar Petroleum

An Israeli gas platform is seen in the Mediterranean sea, some 15 miles west of Ashdod. .
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Houston-based Noble Energy has sold its entire 43.5% stake in Israel-based energy company Tamar Petroleum, TheMarker reported Wednesday, less than one week after securing an agreement to support the delivery of natural gas from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields to Egypt.
According to the unsourced report, Noble Energy sold approximately half its interest in Tamar Petroleum on Tuesday to institutional investors, with the distribution of shares led by Leader Underwriters and Barak Capital.
During the last week, Noble Energy sold 40 million shares at NIS 15.50 ($4.26) each, or NIS 620 million (approx. $170 million) in total.
Shares in Tamar Petroleum rose by almost 3% at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday following the report.
Tamar Petroleum is a publicly traded offshore company founded in 2017 and holds 16.75% of the rights in the Tamar and Dalit leases, whose area covers the Tamar natural gas field. The company purchased 7.5% of the rights in the leases, worth $800 million
, from Noble Energy in a cash and equity transaction announced in January.
Last Thursday, Noble Energy, together with Israeli gas operator Delek Drilling and Egyptian partner East Gas, reached agreements worth approximately $518 million to support the delivery of natural gas from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields to Egypt.
The companies will acquire a 39% stake in East Mediterranean Gas S.A.E., owners of the dormant 90 km.-long EMG gas pipeline connecting the Israeli gas network from Ashkelon to the Egyptian network near El-Arish.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
The agreements represent a significant step toward fulfilling a $15 billion decade-long deal signed in February which will see Noble Energy and Delek Drilling supply 64 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Egypt from the Tamar and Leviathan gas fields, located off Israel.
Tamar is located approximately 80 km. off the shore of Haifa and supplies Israel with 65% of its energy needs. Tamar began pumping gas in 2013, and the field holds approximately 200 billion cu.m. of natural gas.
Once the Leviathan field, situated 130 km. from Haifa, becomes operational by the end of 2019, Noble Energy says it expects to sell at least 9.91 million cu.m. of natural gas per day to contracted customers in Egypt through the EMG pipeline.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>