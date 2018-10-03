October 03 2018
|
Tishrai, 24, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: Noble Energy sells entire holding in Tamar Petroleum

Shares in Tamar Petroleum rose by almost 3% at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday following the report.

By
October 3, 2018 16:05
1 minute read.
An Israeli gas platform is seen in the Mediterranean sea, some 15 miles west of Ashdod.

An Israeli gas platform is seen in the Mediterranean sea, some 15 miles west of Ashdod. . (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Houston-based Noble Energy has sold its entire 43.5% stake in Israel-based energy company Tamar Petroleum, TheMarker reported Wednesday, less than one week after securing an agreement to support the delivery of natural gas from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields to Egypt.

According to the unsourced report, Noble Energy sold approximately half its interest in Tamar Petroleum on Tuesday to institutional investors, with the distribution of shares led by Leader Underwriters and Barak Capital.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


During the last week, Noble Energy sold 40 million shares at NIS 15.50 ($4.26) each, or NIS 620 million (approx. $170 million) in total.

Shares in Tamar Petroleum rose by almost 3% at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday following the report.

Tamar Petroleum is a publicly traded offshore company founded in 2017 and holds 16.75% of the rights in the Tamar and Dalit leases, whose area covers the Tamar natural gas field. The company purchased 7.5% of the rights in the leases, worth $800 million, from Noble Energy in a cash and equity transaction announced in January.

Last Thursday, Noble Energy, together with Israeli gas operator Delek Drilling and Egyptian partner East Gas, reached agreements worth approximately $518 million to support the delivery of natural gas from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields to Egypt.

The companies will acquire a 39% stake in East Mediterranean Gas S.A.E., owners of the dormant 90 km.-long EMG gas pipeline connecting the Israeli gas network from Ashkelon to the Egyptian network near El-Arish.

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


The agreements represent a significant step toward fulfilling a $15 billion decade-long deal signed in February which will see Noble Energy and Delek Drilling supply 64 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Egypt from the Tamar and Leviathan gas fields, located off Israel.

Tamar is located approximately 80 km. off the shore of Haifa and supplies Israel with 65% of its energy needs. Tamar began pumping gas in 2013, and the field holds approximately 200 billion cu.m. of natural gas.

Once the Leviathan field, situated 130 km. from Haifa, becomes operational by the end of 2019, Noble Energy says it expects to sell at least 9.91 million cu.m. of natural gas per day to contracted customers in Egypt through the EMG pipeline.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Ido Anteby, SpaceIL's CEO stands in front of an unmanned spacecraft.
October 3, 2018
Fly me to the moon: NASA boost for first Israeli lunar lander

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut