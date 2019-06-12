Shviro Holon builds KAN TV studio

"Kan," the new public broadcaster's logo..
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Shviro Holon is currently building a glass-walled television studio in the shape of a trapezoid for public broadcaster KAN, with an area of 150 sq.m. and a height of about 7 m.
The TV studio will have 15 large glass plates, whose transport and assembly was carried out using a robotic crane that was brought specifically to Israel. All the measurements and assembly were carried out using a D3 electro-optical laser. The glass plates were specially made in 35 mm. thick transparent crystal glass, sealed and mounted at a sloping angle to prevent reflection during filming and using special technology that prevents noise transmission.
Yair Shviro, CEO of Shviro Holon, said that the entire transparent studio will be anchored in a 4 ton steel system to provide absolute stability to the studio.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>