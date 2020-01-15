Small accommodations are rising: how they get supplies like the big ones

The tourist industry is very important to the local economy. It is a very vibrant, fast-growing industry. The number of tourists coming to Israel has been increasing rapidly over the past years.

In 2019 the number of incoming tourists rose to more than 4.5 million, an increase of nearly 10% compared to the 4.12 million who came in 2018. In 2020 the number is expected to rise by more than 10% and reach in excess of five million.

Accommodations of all sizes

The constant increase in the number of tourists creates the need for more tourist attractions, more services such as high-quality tour buses, and especially more hotels and other types of accommodation.

The increasing need for more accommodation has brought about a virtual revolution in the hotel industry. While new large conventional hotels with hundreds of rooms are being built, there is also a significant increase in boutique hotels in the major cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, as well as in the countryside, mainly the Galilean uplands and the Judean Hills. In addition, there is a rapid rise in the number of zimmers -- small country hostelries built adjacent to rural residences -- and an even more rapid increase in Airbnb apartments, which are rented on a short-term basis in tourist-oriented cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Netanya.

The demand for tourist accommodation is fueled not only by the increase of overseas tourists but also by the growing number of local residents taking a holiday in Israel. The number of nights spent by Israelis and overseas visitors in local conventional hotels is more or less equal. However, with regard to zimmer occupancy, locals greatly outnumber overseas visitors.









Supplies suppliers a t your service

But to whomever they cater and whatever their size, all these tourist facilities require a constant supply of goods and services. That is where the supplies suppliers , enters the picture. Some of those exist in Israel are reputable, well-established firm s that supplies all the needs of a hotel.

While most companies can provide the necessities for a large or small hotel, most of the country clientele is made up of small establishments. For these small family-owned boutique hotels, zimmers and Airbnbs, the compan ies renders a very important service. It supplies most of the needs of a hotel accommodation such as bedding, toiletries, dishes, kitchen utensils and cleaning products. The latter includes products to maintain a swimming pool in pristine condition.



For small establishments, this is easier said than done. Small boutique hotels, zimmers and Airbnb facilities are usually family run. The mangers/proprietors do not have large staffs who can effectively deal with such matters. In many cases, they don't have the necessary expertise. A good supplies company should be able to not only supply them with the goods necessary to maintain a well-equipped establishment but can also advise them on what to buy and when. They can let them know about new products on the market that will help them create an even more attractive establishment that will increase demand. What this means in practice is that a small hotel or zimmer can outsource its requirements to a reputable firm that specializes in supplying those needs.



The essence of Airbnbs



If this holds true for a small hotel or zimmer, it holds doubly true for an Airbnb. An Airbnb is an apartment that was used by the landlord for long-term rentals and has been converted into a short-term rental for tourists.

“Conversion” is the right term because both are different and require different set-ups. In a long-term rental, the landlord can rent the apartment sparsely furnished or not furnished at all. On the other hand, an Airbnb accommodation must be fully furnished and equipped with bedding, towels, toiletries and kitchenware. In essence, it must supply all the basics that a hotel provides.

For a family or an individual starting their own Airbnb facility, engaging the services of supplies with a known trustable company is a necessity. It keeps the proprietor supplied with the daily needs, leaving the management free to deal with the business of marketing and administration.

Choose the best supplier for your supplies