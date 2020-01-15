The many pluses of plasterboard

If you are planning to build a new home or to renovate an existing one, consider using plasterboard products. Plasterboard is an extremely versatile material and is easy to work with. In Israel, when one mentions plasterboard products, one immediately thinks of Industries Ltd. It is the leading manufacturers of plasterboard products in Israel . Orbond Gypsum Industries Ltd. It is the leading manufacturers of plasterboard products in Israel

Orbond is reputed for its professionalism, the quality of its products and its commitment to the environment. The company was founded in 1993. Five years later, it was acquired by the German firm Knauf, a leading global producer of plasterboard products. Active in five continents, Knauf has 320 factories in more than100 countries. It offers its clients a wide range of products manufactured by Knauf in Germany and worldwide, all produced to Knauf’s exacting global standards.

Eti Marcovich, the marketing director of Orbond, says, “Plasterboard is used in building new homes from scratch or major renovations, which includes tearing down walls and creating a completely new floor plan.” She explains that plasterboard used as actual walls or partitions creates a cozy, welcoming living environment that creates very attractive homes.

Seven advantages

Living in a home built with plasterboard has many advantages. According to expert opinion, there are seven main advantages for using plasterboard:

1. Acoustic

Plasterboard partitions are very effective in keeping out external noises, such as traffic sounds. A home that is free from external noises is much more pleasant to live in. In addition, plasterboard walls insulate the sounds created within one specific room and keep them from spreading to other rooms. Plasterboard systems reduce noise by absorbing sound waves.

Credit: Interior Design and Architecture - Iris Manor

2. Thermal

Plasterboard partitions have excellent thermal properties. Consequently, they keep the home cool in summer and warm in winter, thereby creating a very comfortable home atmosphere. As a result, plasterboard partitions reduce costs of energy consumption because their thermal properties make it easier and thus less expensive to effectively maintain climate control.

3. Water and damp resistant

By avoiding thermal bridges, plasterboard partitions help keep the home healthier. People who live in damp or moldy buildings have an increased risk of experiencing health problems such as respiratory ailments, infections, allergic rhinitis and asthma. Some people are more sensitive to mold than others; and some groups, such as young children or the elderly, are especially vulnerable.

4. Fire resistant

Special fire-resistant plasterboard prevents the spread of fire. Most deaths from fire are caused by smoke inhalation. Plasterboard dramatically reduces the spread of smoke. The board’s core is made from gypsum, which is an effective anti-smoke and anti-fire material.

5. Environment-friendly

Plasterboard is friendly to living entities in the home (people, pets, plants), as well as to the environment outside. Orbond products are formaldehyde-free. Formaldehyde is a colorless, strong-smelling chemical used in building materials. In laboratory tests, exposure to formaldehyde has been shown to cause cancer. Naturally, no one would want to expose oneself to a carcinogenic substance in one’s own home.





Credit: Interior Design and Architecture - Iris Manor

Modular



6.

Plasterboard can convert any space into a modular space because it is very easy to set up and/or dismantle. Thus it is very easy to change the floor plans of an existing space. If a certain hi-tech start-up is successful and needs to hire more staff, it is relatively easy to convert a three- or four-room office into five or six rooms. The same goes for the three-room apartment of a young family with a small child. The moment the family grows by an additional member, the floor plan of the living area and two bedrooms can easily be converted into a living room plus three bedrooms.

7. Fine finishes

With plasterboard products, one can have what looks like a million-dollar home for a fraction of the price. Plasterboard products can conceal air conditioning vents and other electrical eyesores . With plasterboard products, one can beautify one’s home in ways that may well be impossible with other materials such as concrete.



Summary