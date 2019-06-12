Yandex's self-driving car hits the streets of Tel Aviv - watch

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Among the 750,000 vehicles that travel along Tel Aviv's traffic-clogged Ayalon Highway every day, eagle-eyed motorists might have spotted one vehicle with a significant difference on Wednesday.



Indeed, hiding between the commuting masses was an autonomous vehicle developed by Moscow-headquartered Yandex, safely navigating the morning traffic without any human intervention.

Known for developing the largest Russian-language search engine and mapping software, Nasdaq-listed Yandex has utilized its expertise in machine learning and cloud technologies since 2016 to also develop autonomous vehicle technology.After being granted a license from the Israeli Ministry of Transportation in January 2019 to operate its self-driving cars on public roads, Israel has become Yandex's first center outside the borders of Russia and the former Soviet Union for the development of autonomous vehicle technologies."Our idea is to develop autonomous driving technology which is capable of handling all possible road and traffic situations," Artem Fokin, head of business development for autonomous driving at Yandex, told The Jerusalem Post as the car exited the highway and smoothly maneuvered around the streets of northern Tel Aviv."Tel Aviv is a very interesting place for us because we have some road conditions that we didn’t experience in our domestic markets, such as a lot of two-wheel vehicles and the presence of many more roundabouts."One particular challenge that autonomous car developers need not worry about in Tel Aviv, Fokin jested, is driving in the heavy Moscow snow."The car steers by itself, accelerates and decelerates by itself and operates blinkers as needed, all by itself. As we can see, we can safely navigate traffic in Tel Aviv," Fokin added.Yandex is currently testing its level four-standard autonomous cars in Tel Aviv, where vehicles perform all safety-critical driving functions under certain conditions. The driver also has the option to control the vehicle, should it be necessary or desired.The company is also testing a fully-autonomous, level five vehicle in public test zones, where the vehicle's systems control all driving functions, in all conditions.A specially-adapted Toyota Prius is currently in operation Israel, with the only noticeable external difference being a LIDAR system mounted to the roof of the car. A test driver, mandated by Israeli law, is present throughout the journey in case of any problems.The LIDAR system spins a laser array 360 degrees to produce a 3D model of its surroundings, with a level of accuracy within two centimeters. Two radars, mounted on each side of the car, measure the distance between objects as far as 250 meters away, and gauge how quickly they are moving.Multiple cameras also constantly interpret road signs, traffic signals, road markings and more, and overcome the issue of a human driver's blind spot.Yandex aims to put 100 autonomous test vehicles on the road worldwide by the end of the year, the company has said, and has already commenced operating autonomous ride-hailing services in Tartarstan and Skolkovo. The driverless rides still require a testing engineer to be present.While the Post's test journey in Tel Aviv lasted just 30 minutes, Yandex's autonomous cars have traveled much longer distances to date.In June 2018, a car successfully drove itself from Moscow to the southwestern Russian city of Kazan, a 480 mile journey taking 11 hours. The ride was automatic for 99% of the trip, the company says."During the tests, I must always concentrate and ensure that all the systems are working as they should," Yandex testing engineer Leonid Shavlav told the Post."It is very rare that I have to intervene, but I must always be ready to hit the brakes or press the gas pedal in case a pedestrian does something very unexpected."Recognizing the need to ensure safety at all times for the self-driving car revolution to become mainstream and to realize Yandex's ambitious goal of a future where no one gets hurt on the roads, Fokin highlighted a list of safety procedures and systems put in place by the company.Alongside cybersecurity technology, mechanical certification, constant testing - in simulators, test environments and finally city streets - and hiring highly-trained test drivers, valuable data gained from every mile and journey traveled is analyzed by the company, constantly educating Yandex's growing fleet of cars to recognize potential hazards and future traffic patterns.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



