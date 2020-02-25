The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cleantech entrepreneurship incubator to be established in Negev

Gov’t program to invest NIS 80 million in periphery.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 12:21
From Right: Shalom Norman, Nir Zamir, Elazar Shtern, Galila Elkarnawi
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Innovation Authority on Monday announced the establishment of three hi-tech incubators in the northern Negev, Yeroham and Karmiel. It said it will allocate NIS 80 million in grants to the firms operating the incubators. The government will grant an additional NIS 8m. to these firms to cover the incubators’ operating expenses.
One of the incubators is Inegev, which will pursue ventures in cleantech, agritech, plastics and technologically advanced industries. It will operate in the Idan Hanegev Industrial Zone in the northern Negev and will be established in conjunction with the Triguboff Institute and local governments. Shareholders include investors Alpha Capital, Netafim Hatzerim Holdings and industrial companies SodaStream, Raval, Netafim, TAMI (Israel Chemicals) and Dolev.
Inegev will operate in Idan Hanegev House, constructed by Idan Hanegev with the assistance of the Triguboff Institute. Idan Hanegev House is located in the Jewish-Arab business park jointly owned by the Rahat Municipality, Bnei Shimon Regional Council and Lehavim Regional Council.
Last November, Australian real-estate developer Harry Oskar Triguboff inaugurated the Switch Center for Training and Advancement of Employment, which was established in Idan Hanegev House. Additional opportunities for future collaboration between the Switch Center and the incubator are expected.
The Innovation Authority said the incubators are expected to promote the establishment of 130 ventures in the concession period, with a budget of up to NIS 1m. each.
“The entrepreneurs will benefit from financial investments of the incubators and their shareholders and access to experts along the entire value chain, strategic partners and other investors from Israel and other countries,” the Innovation Authority said. “They will enjoy access to laboratories, industrial facilities, pilot programs and other resources.”
The incubators are expected to encourage local entrepreneurship and promote the establishment of new start-up companies in the periphery, it said.


Tags environment entrepreneurship in israel innovation
